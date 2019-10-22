Sacramento Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will have all sorts of marvels and treasures to be found, such as: Minerals, Fossils, Beads, Gemstones, Meteorites, Jade, Gold, Opals, Slabs, Cabochons, Gifts, Equipment, Raffle, Kids Activities, Rough Rock, Demonstrations, Great Food and more!

Trick or Treat! Come in costume, get a FREE prize!

To get into the "spirit" of the season, we will also have several trick-or-tricking stations at our show along with games and crafts for the kids - so come down to get in a little extra trick-or-tricking, during the weekend - rain or shine! Several of our vendors will be participating as well!

Admission is $6.00 for Adults. Children 12 and under get in free with a paid adult!

Go to www.SacGemShow.com to download and print a coupon for $1.00 off admission!! We look forward to having you join us!