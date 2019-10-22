‘Sexy Popeyes chicken sandwich costume’ being sold online

Posted 9:06 AM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:05AM, October 22, 2019

Popeye’s chicken sandwich is so popular, it’s inspiring a “sexy” Halloween costume.

It’s called the “Sold Out Chicken Sandwich Costume,” clearly referencing Popeye’s hit sandwich, which sold out this summer.

Some people even waited in line for hours to get one.

But you won’t have to wait in line for the costume, which features a brown bodysuit, a ruffled bodice, and a white “sold out” stamp.

Yandy.com is selling the outfit for almost $80.

Get one before they’re gone!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.