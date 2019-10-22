Teenager driving doughnut delivery van dies in head-on crash in North Auburn

NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old driving a doughnut delivery van died early Tuesday morning in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on Highway 49 in North Auburn.

The California Highway Patrol reports just before 6 a.m., the two vehicles collided along Highway 49 in the area of New Airport Road.

Witnesses told investigators they saw the van driving around 50 mph in the northbound lanes before veering into oncoming traffic and hitting the truck.

A spokesperson with the CHP confirms the teenager driving the Dunk ‘n Run Donuts van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Grass Valley Highway doughnut shop posted to their Facebook page Tuesday following the deadly crash, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Boris’ family, we can not even imagine what type of pain they’re in. Today has been the most tragic day in the history of our business.”

The other driver sustained minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.