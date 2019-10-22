Turlock High School student dies at Crane Park after drinking alcohol with friends

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department is investigating the death of a 15-year-old male who died at Crane Park Monday night.

Around 8:22 p.m., police responded to the park for reports of a juvenile who had stopped breathing. Despite C.P.R. efforts, the teen died.

Information provided to investigators indicates he was at Crane Park drinking alcohol with friends.

Investigators said it is too early to determine if alcohol was a contributing factor in the his death.

Witnesses to the incident have been cooperative, according to police.

At this time, the teen has only been identified as a Turlock High School student.

The school district said counselors will be on hand to assist students with this tragedy.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 209-668-6557.

The victim was a Turlock High School sophomore.