UN investigator: 11 million North Koreans are undernourished

Posted 5:41 PM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:40PM, October 22, 2019

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. independent investigator on human rights in North Korea says food insecurity in the country “is at an alarming level,” with nearly half the population — 11 million people — undernourished.

Tomas Ojea Quintana told the General Assembly’s human rights committee Tuesday that an estimated 140,000 children are suffering from “undernutrition,” including 30,000 who “face an increased risk of death.”

Quintana says North Korea’s government has primary responsibility for ensuring the right to food and “is violating its human rights obligations due to its failing economic and agricultural policies.”

In addition, he says, “climate conditions, infertile land, natural disasters and the negative impact of sanctions have contributed” to food insecurity.

Quintana says he has not seen any improvement in human rights in North Korea in the last three years.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.