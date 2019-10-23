An El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while responding to a call in Somerset.

$25,000 reward offered for information in Santa Cruz millionaire tech exec murder case

Posted 4:49 PM, October 23, 2019, by
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – A $25,000 reward is being offered in exchange for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in the homicide of a Santa Cruz Tech CEO, according to the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office.

FOX40 sister station KRON reports the reward will be offered for information no later than Nov. 30.

Fifty-year-old Tushar Atre was kidnapped from his home on Pleasure Point Drive on Oct. 1.

Authorities found his body hours later. An autopsy determined that Atre died from a gunshot wound.

“Several people were involved in this murder and someone out there knows who they are. That is a terrible secret to keep,” Sheriff Jim Hart said.

As an investigation continues, no arrests have been made.

Sheriff’s say private citizens have offered to pay the reward in order to bring justice to Atre.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Sergeant Ainsworth at 831-454-7635.

