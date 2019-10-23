All Treats No Tricks at Edible Arrangements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Edible Arrangements is locally owned and operated with arrangements, platters, treats and more, made daily with only the freshest ingredients. Between Friendsgiving, Halloween and office Holiday Parties, there is no shortage of gatherings this time of year and Edible is there when you have a reason to celebrate. Visit us at your local store today and check out our variety of items for immediate pick-up. October 25th through Halloween visit a store in costume and get a free zombie eyeball treat or visit https://www.EdibleArrangements.com/Halloween-Gifts

More info:

Edible Arrangements

All Treats No Tricks

EdibleArrangements.com