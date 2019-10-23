El Dorado County sheriff’s deputy lovingly remembered throughout his community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- A four-year veteran of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office was killed Wednesday morning when he responded to a call in Somerset.

"Brian worked in this community and lived in this community. He was personable, easy to talk to, kind and always positive," Sheriff John D'Agostini said.

Before joining the sheriff’s office, Deputy Brian Ishmael previously served at the Placerville Police Department, and friends said he always took pride in protecting the people in his community.

They said he will be remembered as a happy and loving husband, father and friend whose memory will always live on in El Dorado County where he spent his life.

“He’s got three young children who are, unfortunately, not going to grow up with their dad,” family friend Valerie Misch said.

Misch remembered Ishmael from when he was a child. Ishmael and her son, Michael, grew up together and she said the news of his death is like losing a member of her own family.

“It was just very hard to deal with. It’s hard to imagine. He was just a wonderful, wonderful person. A fantastic son, husband, father, friend,” Misch said.

Deputy Ishmael was known and respected throughout the county he served.

“He was just a really nice guy. His family was just adorable, his kids were cute. So, sad for them,” said Keith McArthur, a former neighbor of Ishmael.

Ishmael would frequent Main Street Melters in Placerville with his wife and three children -- where workers said they will miss seeing his friendly face.

“It was tough news. He was a good, local family guy,” said Will Edmonds, a cook at the Main Street Melters.

Deputy Ishmael leaves behind his parents, sister, wife and three children.