Fast-moving fire forces evacuations in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Some residents living in Sonoma County near the Lake County line were told to leave the area immediately due to a fast-moving wildfire.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says the Kincade Fire is burning near Pine Flat and Cervieres roads, just east of Geyserville.

1044 pm | Latest GOES-West IR imagery (channel 7) shows the heat signature and growth of the #fire in northern Sonoma County. Timelapse begins at 9:21 pm PDT through 10:41 pm PDT, one minute per frame. #CAwx #CAFire pic.twitter.com/KZaiwaZ5Su — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 24, 2019

Evacuation orders have been issued for Geysers Road to Highway 128, as well as Pine Flat Road and Red Winery Road.

The sheriff’s office says residents in northern Healdsburg and Geyserville should get ready to evacuate.

Neither Cal Fire nor local agencies have reported the fire’s acreage.

This story is developing.

