An El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while responding to a call in Somerset.

Fast-moving fire forces evacuations in Sonoma County

Posted 11:13 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30PM, October 23, 2019

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Some residents living in Sonoma County near the Lake County line were told to leave the area immediately due to a fast-moving wildfire.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says the Kincade Fire is burning near Pine Flat and Cervieres roads, just east of Geyserville.

Evacuation orders have been issued for Geysers Road to Highway 128, as well as Pine Flat Road and Red Winery Road.

The sheriff’s office says residents in northern Healdsburg and Geyserville should get ready to evacuate.

Neither Cal Fire nor local agencies have reported the fire’s acreage.

This story is developing.

Google Map for coordinates 38.734189 by -122.757760.

Kincade Fire

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.