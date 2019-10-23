An El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while responding to a call in Somerset.

Nationals dominate Astros, take 2-0 World Series lead

Posted 9:31 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:30PM, October 23, 2019

Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals attempts a pickoff against the Houston Astros during the third inning in Game Two of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg outdueled fellow ace Justin Verlander, overcoming a shaky start to give the Washington Nationals a 12-3 victory Wednesday night and a commanding 2-0 lead in the World Series.

Kurt Suzuki hit a tiebreaking homer in what became a messy six-run seventh inning and the Nationals are headed back to Washington.

The Nationals have won 18 of 20 overall with the last two over Cy Young favorites Gerrit Cole and Verlander.

Game 3 is Friday night when Aníbal Sánchez opposes Houston’s Zack Greinke.

This story is developing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.