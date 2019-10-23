PG&E is moving forward with another round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says they plan to move forward with another round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs in portions of the Sierra Foothills and North Bay.

Small parts of San Mateo and Kern counties will also be impacted.

The shutoffs are expected to begin around 2 p.m. in the Sierra Foothills, 3 p.m. in the North Bay counties, and approximately 1 a.m. Thursday in affected areas of San Mateo and Kern counties.

Roughly 179,000 customers in 17 counties will be impacted.

Once the high winds subside, PG&E will inspect the de-energized lines to make sure they were not damaged. Then they will work to restore power.

PG&E cut power to more than 2 million people across the San Francisco Bay Area in rolling blackouts from Oct. 9-12, paralyzing parts of the region in what was the largest deliberate blackout in state history. Schools and universities canceled classes and many businesses were forced to close.

PG&E’s new warning just two weeks later prompted a feeling of resignation among residents and business owners and renewed rushes to stock up on emergency supplies.

California Gov. Gavin sent a sharply worded letter Tuesday to Bill Johnson, PG&E’s CEO, blaming the unprecedented mass outage earlier this month on the company’s failure to maintain and upgrade its equipment.

“I believe the unacceptable scope and duration of the previous outage — deliberately forcing 735,000 customers to endure power outages — was the direct result of decades of PG&E prioritizing profit over public safety,” Newsom wrote, referring to the number of businesses and households affected, not the total number of people.

PG&E says the shutdowns are not about money.

The only goal “is to prevent a catastrophic wildfire,” Johnson said in a Tuesday briefing.