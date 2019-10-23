Sheriff’s office investigating South Sacramento homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a homicide along 65th Street near the Lindale neighborhood.

Officials say the sheriff’s office was called about a woman assaulting a man shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Responding deputies found an unresponsive man with injuries to his upper body. Deputies did not describe the nature of the injuries. The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman suspected of killing the man is believed to have left on foot. Detectives said a motive hasn’t yet been determined.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.