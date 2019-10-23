An El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while responding to a call in Somerset.

Teenage driver dies trying to turn onto Highway 65 in Wheatland

Posted 11:28 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:18PM, October 23, 2019

WHEATLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-year-old driver died in a collision Wednesday afternoon while trying to get onto Highway 65 in Wheatland.

The California Highway Patrol reports the teenage girl from Plumas Lake started to turn onto the highway from Oakley Lane just after 3 p.m.

The teen was driving toward the northbound lane by going across the southbound lane when the CHP says a 2017 Hyundai hit the driver’s side of her Honda Civic.

She later died from her injuries. Her identity has not been reported.

The CHP reports the passengers in the Hyundai, a 25-year-old man and two young boys ages 3 and 8, sustained moderate injuries and were hospitalized.

While investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the deadly crash, they are still looking into its cause.

Google Map for coordinates 39.034463 by -121.462670.

Teen dies in collision

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.