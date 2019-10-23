Teenage driver dies trying to turn onto Highway 65 in Wheatland

WHEATLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-year-old driver died in a collision Wednesday afternoon while trying to get onto Highway 65 in Wheatland.

The California Highway Patrol reports the teenage girl from Plumas Lake started to turn onto the highway from Oakley Lane just after 3 p.m.

The teen was driving toward the northbound lane by going across the southbound lane when the CHP says a 2017 Hyundai hit the driver’s side of her Honda Civic.

She later died from her injuries. Her identity has not been reported.

The CHP reports the passengers in the Hyundai, a 25-year-old man and two young boys ages 3 and 8, sustained moderate injuries and were hospitalized.

While investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the deadly crash, they are still looking into its cause.

39.034463 -121.462670