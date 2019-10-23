USWNT star Alex Morgan announces she’s expecting first child

ORLANDO, Fla (KTXL) — United States Women’s National Team soccer player Alex Morgan announced on Twitter that she’s expecting a baby girl.

Morgan and her husband Servando Carrasco — also a professional soccer player — got married in 2014.

We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/xeJPuDQgiS — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 23, 2019

She announced the pregnancy with three photos and a caption that reads, “We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon.”

Over the summer during the 2019 FIFA World Cup, Morgan scored six goals. She was also named Female Athlete of the Year at the Espys.

Morgan is also a current member of the Orlando Pride Major League Soccer team.