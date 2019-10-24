A fast-moving fire in Sonoma County has exploded in size overnight. Evacuation orders are in place.

Bee Report: Man who made 911 call that led to deputy’s death arrested

Posted 9:19 AM, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:20AM, October 24, 2019

SOMERSET, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who called 911 to report marijuana theft was been booked into jail Thursday for involuntary manslaughter, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The Bee reports 47-year-old Christopher Garry Ross made a false report after some sort of financial dispute with two workers who had been tending his marijuana grow. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael was fatally shot responding to that call on Sand Ridge Road.

A jail listing for Ross shows his bail was set at $50,000.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

This is a developing story.

