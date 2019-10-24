Football with The Record: Oct. 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro is in the studio with The Record's Nick Woodard to talk about his anticipated games this week.

Manteca (6-2, 3-1 Valley Oak League) at Sierra (6-2, 2-2 VOL): Manteca has scored 157 points in its last two games, and will likely be hard to stop once again in Week 9.

Senior quarterback Ryan Ward has thrown for 24 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Running back Trabron Russell has ran for 913 yards and 13 scores, and Jacob De Jesus has caught 11 of Ward’s TD tosses.

Sierra can score too, however. The Timberwolves have scored at least 34 points in all six wins this year, led by junior running back Kimoni Stanley’s 1,069 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

Chavez (5-3, 2-1 SJAA) at Edison (7-1, 3-0 SJAA): Edison’s offense has been a consistent highlight this season, but it’s defense has been a true calling card.

The Vikings have allowed less than 5 points per game on average, led by senior Artia Taylor (66 tackles), defensive tackle Adriel Horton (7 sacks) and David Rodriguez (53 tackles, four sacks).

Chavez, though, has won two straight games in league play. Daniel Silva has nine sacks to lead the team, and Christian Norasith has 65 tackles.

Week 8 Highlight: Ripon High football team: Five different players scored touchdowns and three different players forced turnovers as Ripon, with a roster size of just 23, pulled off the upset of previously undefeated Escalon in a huge TVL showdown.