Man who made 911 call that led to deputy’s death arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOMERSET, Calif. (KTXL) -- A man who called 911 to report marijuana theft was been booked into jail Thursday for manslaughter.

That call led to the death of El Dorado County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Ishmael.

Sheriff John D'Agostini told reporters Thursday afternoon that Christopher Ross, 47, called 911 to report a theft at his marijuana garden behind his home on Sand Ridge Road. Ross had actually had some type of business arrangement with the two men in his garden. D'Agostini says Ross did not tell the 911 dispatcher about his relationship with the two men.

"Had (Ross) been truthful with our deputies and the 911 dispatcher, this tragic event would not have occurred," the sheriff said.

Deputy Ishmael and an off-duty San Joaquin County deputy responded to the home and asked whoever was in the garden to show themselves, the sheriff said. Ishmael was shot in the chest and once in the foot, and died within minutes, D'Agostini said. The off-duty deputy, who has not been identified, was hit in the thigh.

One of the suspects, identified by officials as Juan Vasquez, was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. D'Agostini says once Vasquez is released from the hospital, he will be booked into jail on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

A second suspect, 22-year-old Romiro Morales, was booked into jail for aiding in the commission of a felony.