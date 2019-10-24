Placerville community holds candlelight vigil for fallen El Dorado County deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- There was a moment of silence in downtown Placerville Thursday night as the family of fallen Deputy Brian Ishmael climbed a ladder and rang the city’s historic bell one by one.

They showed their love for their husband, father, son and brother before a large crowd honoring his sacrifice.

“He'll be remembered as that guy who never had a bad day,” said El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini.

The sheriff of El Dorado County said he got one of the worst calls of his career Wednesday. He received news that Deputy Ishmael had been shot and killed while responding to a service call.

D’Agostini said Ishmael died doing a job he was called to do.

“Brian was one of those deputies that everybody loved,” he said. “I even had people that he's arrested come up to me and say what a nice guy he was.”

And he was not the only one Deputy Ishmael touched throughout his career.

“He always had a smile and that’s the way I’ll always remember him,” said El Dorado County Fire Chief Lloyd Ogan. “He always had a very light heart, you know. You could walk up and he'd say, 'How you doin'?' He was just an absolute professional in this community.”

That professionalism and kindness are what brought hundreds of people out to downtown Placerville for a candlelight vigil Thursday.

“Just as a hero, as a good cop, a hero. Supported his community, would do anything for his community and he did. He sacrificed his life for this community,” said Placerville resident Annette Chavez.

Tributes for the fallen deputy extended throughout the county he served.

“It tore me apart,” said Union Mine High School women’s head soccer coach Chris Savage. “They deserve so much, so much respect for what they give and to find that out was horrible.”

Savage organized a one-mile memorial run to pay tribute to Deputy Ishmael and his family.

“To honor his courage and what he gave to our community,” Savage told FOX40.

It was a way to say thank you and a promise to never forget.

“Deputy Ishmael will be remembered by this community forever,” Chief Ogan said.