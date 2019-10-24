Sacramento County deputies search for at-risk missing boy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an at-risk missing boy who was last seen in South Sacramento Thursday afternoon.

Six-year-old Joey Lucky was riding his bicycle around 3 p.m. in the area of 48th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he went missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lucky is Asian and the sheriff’s office says he is 3 feet 6 inches tall and 60 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt with black sleeves and either blue denim shorts or pants.

The 6-year-old’s bike is blue and green with white wheels.

If you see Lucky, call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5111.

This story is developing.

38.507843 -121.464556