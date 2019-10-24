A fast-moving fire in Sonoma County has exploded in size overnight. Evacuation orders are in place.

Stockton parents on edge after recent attempted kidnappings

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- In the span of two weeks, two children in Stockton were almost kidnapped in two different parts of the city.

The Stockton Unified School District says the latest incident happened Wednesday morning. Officials say a teenage girl was pulled into a vehicle on San Joaquin and Anderson streets but was able to get away.

"Sad that we have to get up and take them to school and pick them up, where they can't even have the freedom like we did walking back-and-forth to school," Noreen Weddles, whose grandchild attends Edison High School, told FOX40.

According to a notice sent to parents, the man who allegedly tried to take the girl is on the run and the girl was able to make it safely to Edison.

"It's scary," Weddles said. "It really is scary."

The incident marks the second time a child was almost kidnapped this month. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, an armed man tried to abduct a boy from Sierra Middle School in north Stockton.

Fortunately, that boy was also able to get away.

