Woodland teacher awarded $50,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- Woodland Career and Technical Education teacher Eric Dyer got a huge surprise when he left an administration meeting set up as a decoy.

When he stepped outside the hallway Thursday he was greeted with his family and Woodland High School's 1,300 students.

The boisterous rally was held to celebrate a $50,000 cash award given to him and the school by Harbor Freight to reward teachers who provide skills training in an inspirational way and for their contributions to the community.

"I was really shocked. I didn't have a clue as to what was going on," Dyer said.

He has taught at the campus for 37 years, most recently completing the construction of several new greenhouses with the help of students and the community.

He was praised by colleagues and students for his selflessness. In accepting the $50,000, he thanked his faith in God and his students for inspiring him.

The awardee gets $15,000 and the rest goes to the school. Dyer said he wants to use the school's portion to provide more opportunities for students to explore technical education options.