The 22nd Annual Sacramento Arts Festival is in a new venue at the Cal Expo, Building A-B, Oct 25 – Oct 27 and has become not only the premier art and craft show in the Central Valley, but is also one of the top art festivals in the country. There are artists from 12 states.

Attendees can shop from a vast selection of extraordinary art and contemporary craft. Visitors can choose from ceramics, clothing, decorative fiberworks, furniture, glass, gourd art, jewelry, leather, metalworks, paper, stone, woodworks, drawings, oil and acrylic paintings, watercolors, sculpture, photography and two and three dimensional mixed media.

Buy tickets online and save some time.

More info:

22nd Annual Sacramento Arts Festival

October 25th - 27th

Cal Expo Building A-B

1600 Exposition Blvd

SacArtsFest.com