Astros cut their deficit to 2-1

Posted 9:31 PM, October 25, 2019, by

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros comes home to score a run on a single by Michael Brantley (not pictured) against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning in Game Three of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — José Altuve doubled twice and scored both times, Zack Greinke repeatedly worked out of trouble, and the Houston Astros showed they were not going to go quietly, beating the Nationals 4-1 to cut their deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven Fall Classic.

Houston can even things in Game 4 on Saturday night at Nationals Park. Washington will start $140 million lefty Patrick Corbin, while Houston manager A.J. Hinch will go with right-hander José Urquidy.

Washington’s eight-game winning streak, tied for the longest in a single postseason, ended with a sloppy performance in the first Series game hosted by the nation’s capital since the Senators lost to the New York Giants in 1933.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.