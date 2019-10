Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kitten Central is hosting Black Cat Blast II and the organizers, Lee Stolmack and Janet Nicholson, stopped by the studio --with kittens! -- to tell Simone about the event.

Black Cat Blast II

Saturday, October 26, 2019, 5:00 - 10:30 PM

Rocklin Event Center - 2650 Sunset Blvd., Rocklin, CA

$75 includes everything

Enjoy a Fajita Bar dinner with all the fixins from Randy Peters Catering, a No-Host Bar,

Music & Dancing, $500 Casino Buy-In with 1st & 2nd Place prizes.