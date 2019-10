Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy trick-or-treating throughout the ENTIRE zoo at 15 different candy stations, face painting for kids, festive games, themed stage shows, magic shows with the magician Trevor Wyatt MAGIC, keeper chats and even animal enrichments. Top off a perfect day with a ride on the spooky zoo train or the creepy carousel for an additional fee.



More info:

Boo at the Zoo

October 26th & 27th

11am - 4pm

Sacramento Zoo

3930 West Land Park Drive

(916) 808-5888

SacZoo.org

Social Media: @SacramentoZoo