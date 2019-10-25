Couple with 4-year-old daughter dies in crash on Highway 50

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A couple died in a car crash Monday night after the motorcycle they were on collided with a Nissan Maxima.

Family identified 20-year-old Ryan Hendricks and Brooke Johnson as the victims in the deadly accident that happened on Highway 50 near downtown Sacramento.

“They were so young. You never think something like this would happen to someone that you know,” said Gabrielle Weiland, a childhood friend of one of the victims.

The California Highway Patrol says the 17-year-old driver of the Nissan lost control of her vehicle and began spinning out of control.

According to the CHP, the Nissan crossed multiple lanes of traffic before stopping directly in the motorcycle’s path. Hendricks tried to stop -- but it was too late.

CHP says the motorcycle slammed into the right side of the Nissan, killing the couple.

Loved ones said Johnson died two days before her 21st birthday.

“She was always very sweet and lighthearted and goofy,” Weiland says.

Hendricks and Johnson were also the parents of a 4-year-old girl.

Family said they have set up a GoFundMe page to help her build a financial future.

“I just really hope [the family] finds some kind of peace during this tragic time. They were loved by a lot of people,” Weiland said.

The CHP says the 17-year-old driver of the Nissan was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

No arrests have been made and the case is still under investigation.