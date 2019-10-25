Kincade Fire leaves charred rubble behind as more people prepare to evacuate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KTXL) -- In less than two days, the Kincade Fire tore through the outskirts of Geyserville, leaving the charred rubble of at least 49 wine country buildings in its wake.

Many of those structures were houses, with some showing the remnants of the lives lived inside. Others were burned beyond recognition.

Although there is no mistaking the Sonoma County vineyards, a closer look Friday showed scorched leaves and charred grapes.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Jane Cardwell.

Cardwell, who lives in Healdsburg, was far enough away from the fire zone to still be in her home but still too close to feel relieved.

“I woke up this morning my house full of just the smell of smoke,” she told FOX40.

Cardwell said she helped move her daughter, friends and animals out of the fire zone. Being of service helped keep her mind off the greater fire danger to come with the upcoming weekend's weather.

“The first time I drove to Santa Rosa I was just like … Sorry. All I could do was cry just knowing the devastation of it and the fear tomorrow of the winds knowing what that could bring to us,” she said tearing up.

“We’re ready,” said Healdsburg Mayor David Hagele. “We’ve been through this before and we have the capacity. So that's ... We're ready, we’re prepared.”

Healdsburg is hosting one of several evacuation options for people escaping the flames. Mayor Hagele said he hopes the Healdsburg Community Center can be a safe place for evacuees in more way than one.

“We have translation services. People can bring their pets here. That's something we learned from the 2017 fires, how important that was and it ties in with the mental health services that are also offered here as well,” Hagele told FOX40.

But if the Kincade Fire continues to spread, the people in the shelter, along with the city of Healdsburg, may have to flee as well.

Cardwell said she does not like to think about that but she admitted there is something else that has been on resident’s minds – Pacific Gas and Electric’s admission that one of their transmission towers sparked at the same time and place the Kincade Fire began. Whether the utility is deemed liable or not, Cardwell said it should not have even been a possibility.

“Bottom line is they didn’t turn off the high-power transformers, so why are they shutting the other ones down and didn’t do the high-powered? They screwed up,” she said.