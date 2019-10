Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Another start to the season meant another chance for a Kings postseason.

It has now been nearly a decade and a half since the boys in purple and their fans have made the playoffs.

In the team's home opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento was looking to overcome a loss in Phoenix in its season opener. But the third quarter did them in, according to coach Luke Walton.