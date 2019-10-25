Loved ones hope billboard, reward money will spur new information in murder of young family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- After more than 20 months of searching for the killer who gunned down a young Stockton family, grieving loved ones hope a growing reward and a new billboard will help bring them justice.

It was Mother’s Day 2018 when Joe, Gina and their 5-year-old daughter, Kayleen, were gunned down in a Stockton home.

On Friday, around a year and a half without answers, Joe Lor’s brother, Cheng, asked to meet with FOX40 near the school where his niece would have been a kindergartner.

“Part of our life that has been taken from us and the family itself feels like there’s an empty void that needs to be filled, which we can never fill,” Cheng Lor said.

The Stockton Police Department reports there are no new leads and no new developments in the case.

But the Lors are hoping the $30,000 reward and the new billboard will help drum up answers.

“Keeping the public aware that our family will never stop fighting,” Cheng told FOX40.

Citizens Against Homicide and Stockton Crime Stoppers teamed up to post the billboard.

“Billboards are important to us because a lot of crime and murders have been solved by somebody picking up the telephone and calling in a tip,” said Gene Cervantes, a victim advocate with Citizens Against Homicide.

The group said their goal is to get the public talking.

“To help families and law enforcement find answers and justice, we will never give up,” said victim advocate Shellie Cervantes.

One of the major reasons the Cervantes family said they believe in the power of the messages is because they believe a billboard helped crack their cousin’s murder case.

Cheng said his family will never be whole again but keeping reminders such as his brother’s car around keeps them hopeful.

“Although it hurts me that I know that my brother is no longer here, it’s a momentum for me to keep on fighting for him,” he said.

The billboards will go up in late November.

If you have any information about who killed Joe, Gina and Kayleen Lor, please contact Crime Stoppers or the Stockton Police Department.