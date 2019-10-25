Meteorologists tell Californians to prepare for strongest wind event in years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTXL) -- The warm October breeze fluttered flags outside of the state's Office of Emergency Services, showing only hints at what California might endure between Friday night and Monday afternoon.

"I have never seen overall conditions like the ones we are seeing and forecasting for this weekend," said Pacific Gas and Electric CEO and President Andrew Vesey.

“Sustained winds should be 40 to 50 miles and gusts 70 mph in portions of our territory," said PG&E spokesman James Noonan.

Some say the kind of danger brought by those strong winds has not been present in the state since the Wine Country wildfires ignited two years ago this month.

"The fact that it could be stronger than that event and that was already a historic event means that it could potentially be one of the strongest events in five, 10, 20 years," said National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Schoening.

That has PG&E set to pull the plug on customers for the third Public Safety Power Shutoff in two weeks, possibly affecting as many as 2.1 million people. It's all designed to stop downed lines from triggering disaster.

There has been frustration over what many see as excessive or retaliatory shutoffs from a utility under fire for past tragedies. People have been asking why PG&E cannot narrow its shutoff area.

"This goes back to the nature of the electric grid,” said Noonan. “So, the electric grid is interconnected while customers and community members might not be experiencing severe wind events where they're located. Somewhere along the circuit, the circuit could be running through a high fire-threat area that is experiencing those conditions."