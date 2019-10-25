PG&E warns up to 2.1 million may lose power

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on PG&E’s preemptive power shutoffs:

3:37 p.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric says up to 2.1 million people in Northern and Central California could lose power in the largest planned power shutoff in the region.

The utility said it has notified about 850,000 customers in 36 counties that it may cut off power between 6 and 10 p.m. Saturday to prevent wildfires. The outages may last until midday Monday.

Forecasters are predicting the strongest winds in years throughout the region.

The shutoff could potentially affect a larger number of people than two weeks ago, when PG&E cut off power to 738,000 customers in 34 counties.

California Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghillarducci is warning Californians to be prepared with supplies because gas stations and grocery stores might lose power.