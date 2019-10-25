Spirits, Brews and Bites event preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae spent the morning in the kitchen with Karen Holmes of Karen's Bakery and Amber Felts from T.E.A.M. making poached plum mini tarts and learning about the upcoming Spirits, Brews and Bites event.

Spirits, Brews & Bites -- A fundraiser and afternoon of tastings in Historic Folsom

Sunday, October 27 at 2:00 p.m.

Historic Folsom District, 915 Sutter Street, #110, Folsom, CA 95630

Event hosted by Historic Folsom District and partnered with T.E.A.M. to benefit the animals at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter