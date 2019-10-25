Stockton duo arrested after stolen identity used to purchase car from Lodi dealership

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton woman accused of using a stolen identity to buy a luxury sedan from a Lodi dealership was arrested Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers arrested Amber Clark, 32, in Livermore, along with 37-year-old Stockton resident Demetrius Smith, according to the Lodi Police Department.

Police say the pair was connected to an incident at the Approved Auto Center of Lodi, where Clark bought a Lexus IS 250.

Dealership owner Brandon Gonsalves told FOX40 Clark had all the proper paperwork from the DMV and the bank. That’s because she had used a stolen identity to get a car loan.

“She had perfect credit, driver’s license,” Gonsalves said. “I mean, you name it, it was all there.”

Police report the stolen Lexus was also found and returned to the dealership.