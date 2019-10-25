× Suspect arrested in Woodland shooting that killed teen, injured two others

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Woodland police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.

Twenty-year-old Francisco Geovanni Ponce was arrested Thursday by SWAT team members, according to the Woodland Police Department.

He faces several charges, including murder and participation in a criminal street gang, after investigators say he opened fire on a group of people in the area of East and North streets.

Alvaro Gamera, 16, was shot and killed and two other people were hurt.

The Esparto teenager was a student at Cash Creek High School, according to the Woodland Joint Unified School District.

Police say they are still looking into a possible motive. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to come forward.