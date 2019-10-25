Tracy man starts programming his Halloween display in February — and it’s for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) -- Super-sized spiders and wicked pumpkins enrobed in lights -- the perfect trick for Halloween.

For families in Tracy, it’s a treat that comes once a year to 15 Phillip Court.

The display of dancing LEDs is hundreds and hundreds of hours of choreography born from Tom Betgeorge’s imagination.

“It, honestly, takes all year long to put together a show,” Betgeorge said. “I usually start programming in February and I start building sometime in the spring.”

Betgeorge says what started as a personal challenge grew into an illuminating career.

“Six years ago, I saw a light show on the internet and I kinda thought to myself, ‘Hey, I could do that,’” he told FOX40. “So I did it for fun.”

Now, he not only dresses his home every Halloween, but he also decorates for Christmas. He even sells his creations.

“Like, I’m doing what I should be,” Betgeorge said.

Betgeorge says families liked the shows so much they wanted to pay him.

“People always insisted on giving money and I didn’t want to take any money,” he said. “It didn’t feel right.”

He eventually started taking money, but now each and every dime from these theatrics go toward meals, toiletries and other basic necessities for people in need through the McHenry House shelter.

“Before you know it, your life can take a whole new direction and sometimes that direction is better than anything you would have imagined,” Betgeorge said.

Betgeorge’s display is lit Friday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and for the last time on Halloween.