Chico man dies after being hit by car

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning, according to the Chico Police Department.

The crash happened at 7:14 a.m. near downtown Chico on the corner of Main Street and East 9th Street, according to officials.

Authorities arrived and found the unidentified victim on the ground and not responsive. Police investigators said the man was transported to Enloe Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The Chico Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team investigated the crash, which closed off a section of East 9th Street for about four hours, according to officials.

Investigators said it does not appear the driver was impaired during the time of the crash but do not know whether the victim was impaired.

The man’s identification is being withheld pending confirmation and notification of next-of-kin, according to officials.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information related to the incident is asked to call the Chico Police Department at 530-897-4910 and reference case number 19-7843.