‘City staffing is almost depleted’, says Stockton Fire Department as they fight two fires

Posted 7:39 PM, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:40PM, October 26, 2019

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-alarm commercial fire broke out in Stockton at Main and Grant Street.

The commercial fire was at a vacant building.

Another structure fire is ongoing on Vine Street. It is a residential fire.

The simultaneous fires have spread city staffing thin, says the Stockton Fire Department.

