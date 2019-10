(KTXL) — A group of people are making and gifting urns to anyone affected by the Camp Fire last year.

It’s called Project Remember Me, and they gifted 47 urns to families Saturday in the Paradise and Magalia area.

They have made 250 urns to date, according to the group.

If people want to sponsor an urn, the group can mail them to people that left the area or left the state.

All you have to do is message them on Facebook.