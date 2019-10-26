Sutter Santa Rosa Hospital evacuated due to Kincade Fire

(KTXL) — The Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital is being evacuated Saturday night as the Kincade Fire evacuations continue to grow.

A spokesperson for Sutter Health issued a statement regarding the evacuation:

“Our first priority is the safety of our patients, employees and clinicians. We are evacuating patients from Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. Our facilities at Novato and California Pacific Medical Center will receive the evacuated patients.”

The number of patients affected is estimated to be around 100.

In 2017, the hospital was also evacuated due to a wildfire.

