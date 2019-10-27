Vegetation fires shutdown Interstate 80 and cause evacuations in Crockett

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two vegetation fires in Vallejo have shutdown Interstate 80 in both directions and caused evacuations in the town of Crockett, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Vallejo firefighters and the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said evacuations are underway in areas of Crockett south of Pomona Street and residents in other portions of the town should prepare in case an evacuation is ordered.

The evacuation center for Crockett residents is located at the Hercules Swim Center at 2001 Refugio Valley Road in Hercules, according to officials.

The fire is threatening buildings in south Vallejo and the Glen Cove area, according to officials.

The I-80 highway closures are from Highway 4 to Interstate 780 in Vallejo. CHP recommends looking for alternative routes to travelers going to and from the Bay Area.

This story is developing.

Clarification: The evacuation warning is for ALL of #Crockett. Evacuation order is for the south part of town. Residents can go to the evacuation center at Hercules Swim Center at 2001 Refugio Valley Road in #Hercules. See details at https://t.co/GAaeP4tuOB. https://t.co/7WMVHRq5Nn — Contra Costa County (@CCCounty) October 27, 2019

2 Vegetation Fires burning in Glen Cove Area. I-80 closed. More information to follow — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) October 27, 2019

**I-80 SHUTDOWN UPDATE**

I-80 is shut down in both directions, eastbound and westbound, from Hwy-4 in Hercules to I-780 in Vallejo. Please seek alternate routes. (Hwy-4 e/b to 680/Benicia Bridge, Hwy-4 e/b to SR-160 in Antioch, or I-580 into Tracy.) Plan ahead, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/6xDXhWCUJk — CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) October 15, 2019