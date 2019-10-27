Deputies investigate Sacramento shooting death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are investigating a Sacramento shooting that left one man dead, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened at around 3:50 a.m. when they received a call about someone being shot in the 5100 block of Pasadena Avenue.

When deputies arrived they found an unidentified man shot in his upper body and they tried to save his life, according to officials.

Fire personnel came and took the victim to a local hospital where he died from his wounds, according to deputies.

Investigators said witnesses saw a man run from the scene after the shooting. Detectives do not yet have a motive for the shooting and are still investigating.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).

Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS (8477).