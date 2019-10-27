Gunfire erupts at vigil for shooting victim in Texas

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a vigil for one of the two people killed at an off-campus college party in Northeast Texas.

The vigil took place Sunday night at a park in Dallas. Local media outlets say attendees and reporters on hand for the event took cover. Multiple gunshots can be heard in video posted by one reporter. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but the vehicle for one station was struck by bullets.

It’s unclear how many people were shooting.

Family members told local media that the vigil was being held for 23-year-old Kevin Berry Jr. of Dallas.

Authorities are still searching for the gunman who opened fire overnight at a party of about 750 people near Greenville, about 45 miles northeast of Dallas. Investigators say two people were killed and 12 others injured.