Heavy winds start several fires in Northern California

(KTXL) -- Heavy winds caused several fires across Northern California Sunday.

A fast-moving fire along I-5 shut down parts of the freeway and I-80 just before noon.

“This fire was quickly spreading. They're then moving as fast as possible to try and get ahead of it,” Sacramento Fire Department Captain Keith Wade told FOX40.

Wade says the high winds sent flames across I-5 as drivers pulled over and some abandoned their cars.

The fire left the abandoned cars unrecognizable.

“No reports of injuries, thankfully if there were drivers in those vehicles, they made it out safely,” Wade said.

Highway 5 and I-80 were closed throughout the afternoon as fire crews worked to put out the fire.

It’s just one of many fires that crews worked to put out Sunday.

“With this weather, it's expected we are going to have lots of starts. The area is super dry,” Metro Fire Chris Vestal said.

Vestal says Metro Fire crews have been responding to several spot fires.

He says, although some local firefighters are helping out in Sonoma County as the Kincade Fire continues to burn, crews are standing by ready and alert.

“Whenever we send units out of the area, we always, we always backfill them with other apparatus and we bring back personnel to staff them,” Vestal said.

California Office of Emergency Services Spokesperson Shawn Boyd says people should remain alert and prepared. Fire and rescue crews are preparing for yet another severe wind event this week.

“Is this historic? Some say it is, but we don’t want it to be setting any kind of precedent beyond what we’ve already seen in California's history,” Boyd said.