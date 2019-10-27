Kincade Fire: 54,000 acres burned, 5% containment, nearly 200,000 evacuees amid strong winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Kincade Fire has grown to about 54,000 acres and has left two firefighters injured.

Governor Gavin Newsom says the Kincade fire is the “most stubborn challenge that we face and is immediately of top priority and focus”.

Newsom visited Sonoma County Sunday to meet with those affected and witness the devastation of the fire.

Gusty winds and dry conditions have prompted massive mandatory evacuations, which have affected about 200,000 people.

Some evacuees have gone to the evacuation center in Petaluma where they can receive shelter, eat and even receive medical attention.

“We got here last night, and this is our first experience ever for mandatory evacuations. And we’re hoping we can go home soon,” evacuee Margaret Becker said.

People have also set up their own camps in parking lots.

“Fire came by with the sirens and blowhorns saying to get out. I usually like to take chances but not with that wind,” Evacuee Bill Schalich said.

Schalich has lived in Sonoma County for decades and says this is the first time a fire has ever been this close to home.

“I’d say my biggest concern right now is the smoke damage, because I went back to check my house, and it was bad. I’ve never seen it so bad, not even two years ago,” Schalich said.

Currently, more than 3,000 fire crews are working around the clock trying to put out the flames.

Cal Fire crews say the strong winds and low humidity are making their fight very challenging.

More than 90 structures have burned to the ground, and the fire is only 5% contained.