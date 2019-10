MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An evacuation order was given Sunday afternoon to the Cold Creek Ranch area due to a wildland fire, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The evacuation order was specifically for the following areas: Ellidge Ranch Road and Horseshoe Circle.

Officials are asking anyone in those areas to please evacuate immediately via Potter Valley Road to Highway 20 towards Ukiah.