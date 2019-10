× More evacuations in Sonoma County as new fire breaks out

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Another fire broke out in Sonoma County prompting more evacuations.

The Sonoma County Sheriff issued an evacuation using Hi-Lo sirens on Faught Road from Shiloh to Old Redwood Highway in the Larkfield-Wikiup area.

Officials say if you are in the area to leave immediately.