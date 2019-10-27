Officer-involved shooting in Carmichael leaves 2 people dead

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people are dead after a shooting in Carmichael that involved Sacramento County Sheriff Deputies, according to officials.

The shooting happened at the 5800 block of Angelina Avenue in Carmichael early Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center.

At around 12:30 a.m., communication center officials said they received a call about a car that crashed into a tree and a man arguing with a woman while waving a gun around. Multiples caller said the man and woman were walking back and forth to a nearby apartment complex, according to officials.

Deputies said they arrived around 12:40 a.m. and approached the woman standing near an apartment when deputies say the man began shooting at the woman, hitting her.

Officials said three deputies fired their guns at the shooter in response. Both the man and woman were pronounced dead by fire officials and a gun was recovered from the suspect, according to deputies.

Deputies said they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other but the nature of their relationship is not known and the motive for the argument and shooting are still under investigation.

Officials said the investigation into the incident will be conducted by the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Professional Standards Division, which is standard practice for any officer-involved shooting that occurs in the Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

An independent review of the incident will be conducted by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said the deputies involved in the shooting are 4-year, 21-year and 12-year veterans of the Sheriff’s Office.

In accordance with the Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures, the deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, according to officials.