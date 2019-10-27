Parts of Martinez ordered to evacuate due to fire, say officials

Posted 4:38 PM, October 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15PM, October 27, 2019

UPDATE:  The evacuation has been lifted.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KTXL) — An immediate evacuation has been ordered in Martinez due to a rapid moving fire, says the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The areas ordered to evacuate are between Alhambra Avenue and Morello Avenue.

The area between Vine Hill Way and Sunnybrae Drive is also ordered to evacuate.

People are asked to leave and go towards Morello Avenue, and officials are also asking people to stay off their phones unless they need to report a life-threatening emergency at their location.

Contra Costa Fire says the fire is currently at 20 acres and 40 structures have been protected.

