PG&E says possible third shutoff to occur Tuesday, Wednesday affecting 32 counties

(KTXL) — A third possible power outage could impact about 32 counties in California Tuesday and Wednesday, says PG&E.

There is currently no planned power outage, but PG&E is monitoring the event.

PG&E has listed the counties which could be impacted:

Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.