Salvation Army: Three meals a day at six locations for Kincade Fire evacuees

(KTXL) — The Salvation Army will be serving three meals a day to six shelters in Napa, San Rafael and Petaluma for evacuees of the Kincade Fire.

They are deploying canteen workers and volunteers as far north as Redding and as far west as Roseville. The meals will be served at 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.