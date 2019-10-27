Salvation Army: Three meals a day at six locations for Kincade Fire evacuees

(KTXL) — The Salvation Army will be serving three meals a day to six shelters in Napa, San Rafael and Petaluma for evacuees of the Kincade Fire.
They are deploying canteen workers and volunteers as far north as Redding and as far west as Roseville. The meals will be served at 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- Crosswalk Church: 2590 1st St., Napa, CA 94558
- Napa Valley Expo: 575 3rd St., Napa, CA 94559
- Napa Valley College: 2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy., Napa, CA 94558
- American Canyon High School: 3000 Newell Dr., American Canyon, CA 94503
- Marin County Fairgrounds: 10 Ave. of the Flags, San Rafael, CA 94903
- Petaluma Veterans Center: 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma, CA 94952